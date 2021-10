Jonny Clayton celebrated his 47th birthday with an impressive 2-0 win against Callan Rydz to reach the second round at the World Grand Prix.Premier League champion Clayton landed six doubles from 10 attempts in the annual double-start tournament at the Morningside Arena in Leicester and lost just one leg against tournament debutant Rydz.World number 14 Clayton averaged over 95 and landed a 170 checkout on his way to the last 16.𝗚𝗢 𝗝𝗢𝗡𝗡𝗬 𝗚𝗢! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿That was a magnificent performance from Jonny Clayton there who averages over 95 in a 2-0 win over Callan Rydz!📺 𝙐𝙥 𝙣𝙚𝙭𝙩 👉 Vincent van der...

