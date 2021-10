The undefeated Beavers are riding high after an unprecedented win over Jesuit, but they know their work is far from done. The sky seems to be the limit for this year's Beaverton girls soccer team, but despite an undefeated record, a roster full of experience, and a monumental win over Jesuit on their resumé, head coach Jennifer Kirwan knows better than to allow "what has been" to influence "what could be" going forward in 2021.

BEAVERTON, OR ・ 18 HOURS AGO