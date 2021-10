Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday. Valdes-Scantling reeled in 3 catches on 4 targets for 59 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' last-second win over the San Francisco 49ers this past Sunday. He appeared to tweak his hamstring towards the end of the contest, so his status will be worth monitoring heading into a Week 4 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb would be in line for more work if Valdes-Scantling is unavailable.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO