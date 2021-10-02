CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Craig reveals how he landed Star Wars role

By Celebretainment
The Sanford Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Craig has revealed how being James Bond led to his 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' cameo. The 53-year-old actor - who's making his final outing as 007 in 'No Time To Die' - has recalled how being on set for 2015's 'Spectre' saw him take a shot and end up being cast by director JJ Abram's for role as a Stormtrooper.

www.sanfordherald.com

