eFootball 2022 Is a Mess and It Breaks My Heart

Football has been part of my entire life. After school, I would run to the nearby field, use jumpers and bags for goalposts and play until it was too dark to see the ball. Upon returning home, I would then load up Internation Superstar Soccer to continue indulging in the sport. Since 1994, I have poured countless hours into the franchise and followed its evolution through the years. Even though the series has had its ups and downs, I always held it high above its competition due to its faithful representation of the beautiful game. 27 years on and Konami has rebranded Pro Evolution Soccer to mark a new era for the franchise. Now labeled eFootball 2022, will this step into uncharted territory prove to be a success?