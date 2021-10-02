High school football roundup: St. Joseph suffers first loss
St. Joseph suffered its first loss of the football season on Friday, falling 36-30 in overtime at Portage Central after scoring the game’s first 22 points. The result leaves the Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference race wide open. St. Joseph, Portage Central and Lakeshore are all 4-1 in league play, with the Bears set to host the rival Lancers next Friday. Battle Creek Lakeview is also in the mix at 3-1.www.heraldpalladium.com
