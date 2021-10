Audrey Diwan’s “Happening,” one of the three shortlisted films to represent France for the upcoming 94th Academy Awards, will make its North American premiere at the Chicago Film Festival as part of the Global Currants and Women in Cinema program on Saturday, Oct. 17. “Happening” (L’événement) had its world premiere at the 78th Venice Film Festival. The film won the Golden Lion, making Diwan one of only five women who have ever won the festival’s top prize since 1949. Just acquired by IFC Films and FilmNation, the film is an adaptation of Annie Ernaux’s novel of the same name that looks back...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO