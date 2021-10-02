Stories of the Chesapeake Heritage Area $5000 Grant Round Now Open
The Stories of the Chesapeake Heritage Area is pleased to be able to provide small grants up to $5000 for heritage projects within the portions of Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot Counties in the heritage area. Recent grants include oral histories, walking tour brochures, interpretative panels, and publication of research. Capital projects (i.e., “bricks and mortar” renovations, new construction, or purchase of property) are not eligible for a small grant.chestertownspy.org
