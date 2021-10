Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no regrets over not starting Cristiano Ronaldo in Manchester United’s 1-1 Premier League draw against Everton.Ronaldo was brought on just before the hour mark but failed to make an impact as Andros Townsend scored the equaliser 10 minutes after the Portuguese international was introduced. Ronaldo was visibly frustrated when the full-time whistle blew as he ran straight down the tunnel.But the manager said he would not change his decision in hindsight: “No. You make decisions throughout a long, long season; you have to manage the players’ workload and the decision for me was the correct one.“Anthony...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO