Whatcha been playing this week, Destructoid?

It's Friday, so you know what that means. It's time to celebrate the end of the week!. Loooong work week with a hint of good news. We're still really behind but I had that interview and we're moving forward. I'll be taking over a sinking ship and will be the new lead of my department. Hooray for patching holes! The team is happy about it as we all get along really well and I think they're all relieved we're not getting some new lead that has zero experience in our department. I'll be making a little extra but most importantly, I'll be making more while also getting back on the morning shift. Meaning I'll get off work at 3:30PM instead of 7. More time with the gf, more time to do stuff at home. It'll be nice.

3 DAYS AGO