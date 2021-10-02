CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcha been playing this week, Destructoid?

By Chris Moyse
Destructoid
Cover picture for the articleThe name’s Moyse… The Industry’s Chris Moyse, and welcome to another week’s Whatcha Been Playing? In case you haven’t get, I’ve got my Bond-age on this week, (well, it is Saturday after all), following the official release of the long-awaited 007 movie, No Time to Die. It will still be a week or so before I get the time and headspace to check it out, but I’m looking forward to the swansong of a very good Jimmy Bond — Daniel Craig. Casino Royale is probably my favorite Bond movie, but I feel Craig’s films decline a little with each entry, with the interminable Spectre just being downright BAD. Here’s hoping that NTTD picks things up for his final hurrah. So long, Craig, and thanks for all the elbows to the jaw.

