Kershaw exited Friday's game against the Brewers in the top of the second inning with an apparent injury, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports. Kershaw struggled mightily in the second inning and gave up three runs, and he was visited by a trainer after he gave up a two-out double. While the specifics of his injury aren't yet clear, he was immediately removed from the game. Prior to his departure, the southpaw allowed three runs on five hits and no walks while striking out one in 1.2 innings.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO