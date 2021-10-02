Game Day Central: #9 Notre Dame vs. #7 Cincinnati

The ninth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-0) host the seventh-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats (3-0). It is a chance for Notre Dame to prove the doubters wrong by beating a Top 10 team.

Irish Breakdown spent the entire week breaking down the matchup, and we've put all of that content into one spot. Before the game kicks off be sure to check out all the analysis of the game, which will have you very well prepared for tonight's game.

First Glance: Cincinnati - A first glance overview of what Cincinnati has done in 2021.

Recruiting Comparison: Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati - A look at how the Notre Dame and Cincinnati lineups stack up from a recruiting standpoint.

This feature looks at how Notre Dame and Cincinnati stack up on paper in the run game, pass game and with their scoring offenses and defenses.

This feature breaks down the players on the Notre Dame offense and defense that are most important to an Irish victory.

This feature looks at the matchups you want to watch on both sides of the ball, matchups that could have the greatest impact on the game.

Breaking down the keys to success for the Notre Dame offense and defense if the Irish are going to come away with the impressive victory they need.

The Irish Breakdown staff makes its predictions for this matchup! The video version of our predictions is below.

Midweek Musings - In this week's musings I break down the need for Notre Dame to become more efficient with its pass offense, which would complement its big play ability when the Irish throw. I also preview some of the big names visiting Notre Dame this weekend.

NFL Draft Matchup - Cam Hart vs. Alec Pierce - Ryan Roberts of RiseNDraft breaks down the NFL matchup between Notre Dame corner Cam Hart and Bearcat receiver Alec Pierce.

