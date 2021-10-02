CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Game Day Central: #9 Notre Dame vs. #7 Cincinnati

By Bryan Driskell
The ninth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-0) host the seventh-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats (3-0). It is a chance for Notre Dame to prove the doubters wrong by beating a Top 10 team.

Irish Breakdown spent the entire week breaking down the matchup, and we've put all of that content into one spot. Before the game kicks off be sure to check out all the analysis of the game, which will have you very well prepared for tonight's game.

First Glance: Cincinnati - A first glance overview of what Cincinnati has done in 2021.

Recruiting Comparison: Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati - A look at how the Notre Dame and Cincinnati lineups stack up from a recruiting standpoint.

This feature looks at how Notre Dame and Cincinnati stack up on paper in the run game, pass game and with their scoring offenses and defenses.

This feature breaks down the players on the Notre Dame offense and defense that are most important to an Irish victory.

This feature looks at the matchups you want to watch on both sides of the ball, matchups that could have the greatest impact on the game.

Breaking down the keys to success for the Notre Dame offense and defense if the Irish are going to come away with the impressive victory they need.

The Irish Breakdown staff makes its predictions for this matchup! The video version of our predictions is below.

Midweek Musings - In this week's musings I break down the need for Notre Dame to become more efficient with its pass offense, which would complement its big play ability when the Irish throw. I also preview some of the big names visiting Notre Dame this weekend.

NFL Draft Matchup - Cam Hart vs. Alec Pierce - Ryan Roberts of RiseNDraft breaks down the NFL matchup between Notre Dame corner Cam Hart and Bearcat receiver Alec Pierce.

Irish Breakdown Content

IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Stays At No. 14 In The Latest AP Poll

Notre Dame is ranked No. 14 in the latest Associated Press College Football Poll that was released Sunday afternoon. They were also ranked 14th last week. The Irish had to scramble in the closing minutes to beat Virginia Tech 32-29 on Saturday. Notre Dame trailed 29-21 with 3:55 left. Quarterback...
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

First Half Analysis: Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech

Notre Dame fell behind 10-0 but two scoring drives in the second quarter have the Irish leading 14-13 at the half. *** Notre Dame is trying to force the run a bit too much in this game so far, including using way too much 12 personnel even though Michael Mayer is out of the game. Instead of using more receivers or the two back alignments Notre Dame is playing freshman Mitchell Evans on a lot of snaps as part of the 12 personnel group.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Notebook: Brian Kelly Talks Victory Over Virginia Tech

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly discussed a number of topics following his team's 32-29 victory over Virginia Tech. On whether Tyler Bucher was only in the game temporarily. “This was we got to have a running game. We’re going to run the football. We had to have a different mentality about the way we’re doing things. So, Tommy (Rees) and I talked a little bit. I told him, ‘He’s playing. Just commit yourself to the play sheet for him. He’s playing and he’s not coming out. Call the game that way.”
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Jack Coan, Notre Dame Rally To Knock Off Virginia Tech 32-29

Notre Dame fell behind 10-0 early in the game and 29-21 in the fourth quarter, but the Fighting Irish rallied for a much-needed 32-29 victory. The game started out how most have for Notre Dame this season, a quick three-and-out drive that was stalled by a mental mistake that resulted in a penalty and then a drive-killing sack.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

What To Look For From The Notre Dame Defense vs. Virginia Tech

Notre Dame continues to improve on defense, but the Irish are coming off a performance against Cincinnati in which the unit wasn't able to make stops when it mattered most. The Marcus Freeman led unit is going against a scuffling Virginia Tech offense, but the Hokies have a stingy defense of their own. Notre Dame needs to be the best defense on the field for the Irish to come away with a victory.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Players Of The Game From The Notre Dame Victory Over Virginia Tech

OFFENSE - Kyren Williams, RB. Stats: 81 rush yards, 4.8 YPC, 1 TD / 6 catches, 26 yards, 1 TD. Runners Up: WR Kevin Austin, QB Jack Coan, WR Avery Davis. His numbers won't blow you away, but I'd argue this was as good as we've ever seen Kyren Williams. His 81 rushing yards were a byproduct of Williams showing supreme patience, vision, toughness and a willingness to maximize every possible yard. At times it was a byproduct of him making yards where none existed if not for his brilliant play.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

NFL Draft Matchup: Notre Dame's Jayson Ademilola vs. Virginia Tech's Lecitus Smith, Brock Hoffman

Lost amongst a disappointing 24-13 defeat at the hands of the Cincinnati Bearcats, Notre Dame has quietly been playing some outstanding defense so far this season. Arguably the biggest breakout on the unit, senior defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola has put together a string of notable performances to date. In NFL Draft circles, the 6’2 6/8” 285 pound defensive tackle is still going relatively unnoticed.
NFL
IrishBreakdown

Chris Tyree Heads Home For Showdown With Virginia Tech

Notre Dame has focused a lot more attention recruiting the state of Virginia in recent seasons, and the prize jewel of those efforts is Chester, Va. native Chris Tyree. The sophomore running back, who is Notre Dame's most explosive player, came to South Bend from Thomas Dale High School, and he is excited to get back inside Lane Stadium.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Game Prediction: #4 Penn State at #3 Iowa

The two best teams in the Big Ten so far have been Penn State (5-0) and Iowa (5-0), and they square off this weekend in Iowa City. If the two teams continue playing the way they have through five games this might end up being round one, as we could see them facing each other again in the Big Ten championship game.
IOWA CITY, IA
IrishBreakdown

Midweek Musings: Notre Dame Run Game - Then and Now

Thoughts on Notre Dame football and the latest with College Football. Notre Dame's run game is off to an abysmal start, and it has proven to be quite costly for the Irish offense this season. It has sparked a number of interesting debates about the offense, the coaching, the talent and a much more.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

