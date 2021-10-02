Saturday News

The annual Weyerhaeuser picnic/potluck is October 2 starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Cowlitz Prairie Grange. Please bring your favorite dish for the potluck at noon. This is a great time to sit down with some of the older loggers while hearing from current employees as to what is happening now. Sitting down with John McEwen and his wife to talk about the event was a treat, they have so much history about where he worked and the different camps he worked at. John will always have a special place in the heart of those of us who knew him for coaching sports around the area.

