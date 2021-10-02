CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, IA

Saturday News

By Theresa Rose
kilj.com
 8 days ago

The Enhance Henry County Community Foundation has been notified it will soon be receiving a $145,443 state award to advance community-based philanthropy throughout Henry County. The award comes by way of the County Endowment Fund which was established during the 2004 Legislative Session. Under terms of the legislation the Enhance Henry County Community Foundation will direct 75 percent of the award to foundation grantmaking activities and 25 percent will be placed in the Foundation’s permanent endowment. To request an application or any questions related to contributions, gifts and grantmaking can be directed to Lora Roth, Administrator for the Enhance Henry County Community Foundation at 319-385-8728 or lora@kilj.com.

kilj.com

kilj.com

Daily Jail Count

In the interest of keeping Henry County residents informed, the Henry County Sheriff’s office has requested KILJ post the daily jail count. During the jail referendum campaign it was publicized that the jail would be able to house additional inmates from surrounding counties and this would generate revenue for Henry County.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
kilj.com

IowaWINs (Iowa Welcomes Immigrant Neighbors) Holds Annual Meeting

IowaWINs (Iowa Welcomes Immigrant Neighbors) will hold its annual meeting on Saturday, October 9, at 2:00 p.m., in the Fellowship Hall of First Presbyterian Church. The meeting is open to the public and all supporters are welcome to attend. (Masks will be required.) The guest speaker for the meeting will...
Chronicle-Telegram

Not Forgotten Box benefit Saturday

ELYRIA — The Not Forgotten Box’s first toy drive of the year will feature a kickball game with City Council’s Democratic members. At 2 p.m. Saturday at Elyria’s West Park, eight incumbent City Council members running opposed in the November election, plus one newcomer Democratic candidate, will face off against Elyria’s safety forces.
Gainesville Daily Register

Callisburg VFD fundraiser Saturday

Callisburg Volunteer Fire Department will host a barbecue and auction Saturday, at the station, 116 McDaniel St. Dinner starts at 5 p.m., followed by the auction at 7 p.m. Adult plates will cost $12, children $6 and two and under eat for free.
CALLISBURG, TX
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Society
City
Winfield, IA
Henry County, IA
Government
County
Henry County, IA
Local
Iowa Government
kilj.com

10-6-21 Henry County COVID-19 update:

14-day positivity rate for tests taken (includes duplicate tests): 8.4%. % of residents 12+ years of age fully vaccinated: 55.8%. New data shows that if you’re vaccinated you are 8x less likely to become infected with COVID-19 and if you do get infected, you’re 25x less likely to experience hospitalization or death. Public Health does not have the Pfizer vaccine, but continues to hold walk-in vaccine clinics for Moderna or J&J at 106 N. Jackson St. Monday – Friday 8am-3:30pm UNTIL those boosters are approved. Then we will change to all off-site appointment clinics. We will post updates here.
kilj.com

Mount Pleasant Community School District School Board Meeting

I. Assessments – Katie Gavin, Dir. of Instruction. 1. October 12 @ 4pm – Site Committee Review Preliminary Facilities Assessment Report. 2. October 25 Work Session – Facilities Assessment Report. 3. November 2021 School Board Election Information. a. Regular School Board Meeting November 8. b. Special Session School Board Meeting...
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
kilj.com

Funeral Service for Linda English Postponed, Visitation still this evening

Linda Lou Droz English, 72, of Mount Pleasant arrived in Glory on Friday evening, September 24, 2021 at her home in Mt Pleasant. Due to family health issues the funeral service will be postponed for now. Visitation will still be this evening, October 7, from 5 to 7 pm at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant. A service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the English family in her memory.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
Person
Charles Brown
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Phoenix to give some families debit cards for up to $1K a month

Phoenix officials have allocated $12 million for distribution to needy families, likely through some form of debit card that will be good for $500 to $1,000 a month for 12 months. The plan, approved by City Council last month, would be aimed at aiding households that applied for Phoenix’s rental...
PHOENIX, AZ
kilj.com

William Lee Matthews

William Lee Matthews passed away on September 28, 2021, at the Colonial Manor in Columbus Junction, Iowa. He was 91. Services will be Saturday, October 16, 2021, at the Wapello United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. followed by burial services with Military Honors at the Wapello Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at sandhfuneralservice.com.
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, IA
kilj.com

Wayland City Council Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Council meets October 6 at 7:30 pm at the Wayland City Hall. Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an. item be removed for separate consideration. a. Minutes of Sept. 15, 2021. b. Bills for...
kilj.com

Linda Lou Droz English (please note change of service time)

Linda Lou Droz English, 72, of Mount Pleasant arrived in Glory on Friday evening, September 24, 2021 at her home in Mt Pleasant. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021, at 10:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Mt. Pleasant with her son Steven English officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Home Cemetery. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant where the family will be present from 5 to 7 p.m. that evening. Memorials may be directed to the English family in her memory.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
#Diabetes Management#Charity#The County Endowment Fund#Association#Recognition
kilj.com

Iowa Wesleyan University Board of Trustees Announces Presidential Contract Extension

Mount Pleasant, IA – October 4, 2021 — The Iowa Wesleyan University (IW) Board of Trustees has agreed to a two-year contract extension for Christine Plunkett, IW’s 30th president, and the first female president in its 180-year history. Under the new contract terms, Plunkett will remain in the position through the end of May 2024. The vote by trustees was unanimous during the Iowa Wesleyan Board of Trustees’ meeting on Friday.
hometowndebate.com

Annual Weyerhaeuser potluck this Saturday

The annual Weyerhaeuser picnic/potluck is October 2 starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Cowlitz Prairie Grange. Please bring your favorite dish for the potluck at noon. This is a great time to sit down with some of the older loggers while hearing from current employees as to what is happening now. Sitting down with John McEwen and his wife to talk about the event was a treat, they have so much history about where he worked and the different camps he worked at. John will always have a special place in the heart of those of us who knew him for coaching sports around the area.
TACOMA, WA

