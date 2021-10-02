Saturday News
The Enhance Henry County Community Foundation has been notified it will soon be receiving a $145,443 state award to advance community-based philanthropy throughout Henry County. The award comes by way of the County Endowment Fund which was established during the 2004 Legislative Session. Under terms of the legislation the Enhance Henry County Community Foundation will direct 75 percent of the award to foundation grantmaking activities and 25 percent will be placed in the Foundation’s permanent endowment. To request an application or any questions related to contributions, gifts and grantmaking can be directed to Lora Roth, Administrator for the Enhance Henry County Community Foundation at 319-385-8728 or lora@kilj.com.kilj.com
