People who participated in trials for Covid vaccines that have not yet been approved are to be offered two additional doses of the Pfizer jab to allow them to travel internationally, the government has announced.The policy applies to more than 21,000 individuals and will provide them with the vaccine status needed to visit countries that do not recognise trial vaccinations. The additional doses will initially be offered to the 15,000 people who trialled the Novavax jab, which has been found to be safe and effective but has yet to be authorised by the UK’s medicines regulator, before being extended to...

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO