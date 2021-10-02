CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness Ambassadors Presents 3rd Annual FAME Fest

culturemap.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. FAME Fest is Dallas’ first experiential fitness festival, bringing together fitness trends, local artists, musicians, and culinary experiences for a weekend of movement and arts. The festival features a full schedule of fitness classes, an interactive vendor market, a recovery and refresh lounge, live music, and more.

dallas.culturemap.com




