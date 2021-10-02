Fitness Ambassadors Presents 3rd Annual FAME Fest

JACKSON, Wyo. — Beginning Friday, October 1st, Slow Food in the Tetons will host the third annual Farm to Fork Festival at The Center for the Arts; a weekend of presentations, panels, workshops and, of course, food! Friday’s sold out opener will feature food author and advocate, Mark Bittman, who will kick off the event with a keynote presentation and Q+A focused on food justice and his more than three decades of experience as an author, journalist, and leading voice in global food culture and policy.

10 DAYS AGO