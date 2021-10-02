CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Dojoran Review

By Dave Ozzy
thexboxhub.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDamn it, Dojoran. You had a cute frog as an Xbox Store icon. You were meant to be a relaxed, family-friendly platformer that would act as a break from all the hardcore titles on my gaming backlog. But you’re more punishing than the rest of them combined, you swine. The...

www.thexboxhub.com

Comments / 0

Creative Bloq

Paperlike Review

Paperlike is a well-made texture enhancement for creatives who work on a glossy iPad screen. It makes the iPad even better as a drawing/writing tool and, although there are various cheaper alternatives, Paperlike has a nice texture and feels durable, offering good value. Specs. Materials: polyethylene terephthalate. iPad compatibility: iPad...
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

Intellidash+ review

Intellidash+ is a great way to access modern car features without having to buy a brand new car or organise an expensive retrofit. But cars with Android Auto and CarPlay built in won’t get any benefit from this secondary display. Today's best Car and Driver Intellidash+ deals. Car and Driver...
ELECTRONICS
bagogames.com

Deathloop Review

Born. Move. Learn. Kill. Die. Repeat. Like it or not, we base almost all video games on these six moments. Every self-respecting creative has tried at least once to make these unwritten laws their own. Among this host of crazy visionaries, I can’t help but count Arkane Studios. The French studio has always followed its path, despite those market logic that often end up strangling any creative ambition. They were once again called upon to outdo itself and enrich Sony’s stock portfolio with a new rampant exclusive. But how do you innovate in a world where every road seems taken? Reinterpret the six commandments of the video game, reverse their order, make their succession chaotic and, above all, always try to surprise the player. Here is my Deathloop review on PlayStation 5!
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

UNSIGHTED Review

Coming from Studio Pixel Punk is another entry in the retro styled Metroidvania genre, this time by the name of UNSIGHTED. Featuring a world of robots, where humans are very much seen as the enemy, you take on the role of Alma, tasked with not only saving your friends, but pretty much the whole robot world. No pressure then! So, come with me to a world of robots, combat and strangely touching romance…
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Struggling Review

Some game designers want to rush a product to a deadline in order to please upper management. Other developers are passionate craftsmen who aim to build an experience that will stay with the player in a profound way. Stupefying and utterly frustrating the player is technically a lasting impression, and is the kind of joke on the player that the developers of Struggling are going for.
VIDEO GAMES
Time Out Global

Noguchi review

Isamu Noguchi (1904-1988) is a victim of his own success. The pivotal modernist sculptor and designer’s experiments with material and light were groundbreaking, and totally shaped how our world looks. That’s an amazing, impressive feat. But his influence also means that walking into this beautiful retrospective feels a hell of...
DESIGN
TechRadar

Slumber review

Think of Slumber as the Audible or Spotify of the sleep world and you're a long way to understand what the app is about. It is, undeniably, a simple idea, but it is really well executed, and the content is so rich and varied that it will exceed your expectations.
CELL PHONES
thexboxhub.com

Nexomon Review

When Nexomon: Extinction landed on consoles in 2020, I didn’t expect it to be such a breath of fresh air. Despite following a well-trodden monster-catching path, one dominated by Pokémon, developers VEWO Interactive ensured their take on this formula is an experience which is well worth a look. Before Extinction however, came the original Nexomon and, in a strange turn of events, that’s now been released on console too. Given the unfortunate position of Nexomon rocking up after such a great instalment, can it really live up to the high standards set by its own sequel?
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Floorplanner review

Floorplanner is an excellent service with many options and features. The free service will satisfy most casual users, and the more you pay, the more features are open to you. If you want to redesign one of your rooms, an entire floor, even a whole building, or plan how your furniture will fit in your new home, you can always get a pen and paper and start scribbling. But why not use your trusty computer to do most of the work for you?
RETAIL
TechRadar

Reflectly review

At its heart, Reflectly is a simple digital diary, but it goes further than this. If nothing else, it's extremely interesting to look back over previous journal entries and track your mood over time, but the app does feel like a very helpful support tool for mental wellbeing. 30-second review.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thexboxhub.com

Rift Adventure Review

As they say, ‘the devil is in the detail’. Rift Adventure is a perfectly serviceable little action-platformer, and the vast majority of it works. But it makes a few decisions that might seem inconsequential and tiny on paper, but they eat away at the experience like woodworm. The setup is...
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Sable – Review

The moment I took a first took a step outside and saw the vast desert of Sable, I felt the sense of discovery hit me in the face. The open world freedom begging to be explored as I see fit has never been more evident than with the game’s opening moments.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Review: Eastward

From its outset, Eastward is soaked in style. It’s very clearly paying homage to a host of video games past, with its EarthBound and The Legend of Zelda nostalgia worn most prominently on its sleeve. Eastward is a game where even routine animations have a clear degree of craft put into them, and high moments dot the story, always ready to whisk you to a new side activity or little slice of life.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

B.P.M: Bullets Per Minute is DOOM The Musical on Xbox One and PlayStation 4

BPM: Bullets Per Minute is one of those ideas that had to happen eventually. What if the 90’s shooting of DOOM, in all of its rocket-jumping, minigun-spinning glory, was mapped to the beats of a rhythm-action game? It’s a question that we’re all going to have answered soon, as Bullets Per Minute has a go – because it thinks it’s hard enough – on Xbox and PlayStation today.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

A Juggler’s Tale Review

I think we need a full confession before we begin – jugglers scare the life out of me. Whilst many will be scared stiff by the clown, for me, it’s the juggler. I think it’s the outfits, the smiling, the balls and the throwing of numerous objects. In a word, they are terrifying. It was therefore with trepidation that I took on A Juggler’s Tale, but thankfully there is very little juggling to be had. You see, instead we are taken on a poetic adventure across many lands, going from the circus to the dark woods and into the stormy sea. It’s a fairytale narrated by a kindly man. But not everything is as it seems.
ENTERTAINMENT
thexboxhub.com

Brighten things up with Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan

Part 2.5D adventure puzzler, part RPG experience, full-on wholesome creature capturer, Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan is one of those games which instantly stands out. The best thing about it though is not just found in the brilliant use of colour, or via the chance to head out on an adventure of a lifetime, it’s the fact that it’s out right now on Xbox, PlayStation and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Alder’s Blood: Definitive Edition Review

God is dead. Humans have killed God, of course, leaving them for dead in the desert. But rather than open up like a pinata of riches and power, the innards of God have spilled out as Corruption. The world has gone dark and terrible, eldritch beasts have grown from that Corruption and humanity is all but doomed. But Hunters have also been born from that ichor too, and they’re Van Helsing-like assassins who banish demons with a snap of their fingers.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

The Season of Selves Kicks Off with new DLC in The Sims 4

In The Sims you have always been able to become the person you’ve always wanted to be. This mantra is doubled down with the latest DLC packs for The Sims 4 in what EA and Maxis have dubbed ‘The Season of Selves’, allowing you to explore all sides of your Sim. The first two DLCs have arrived today for Xbox, PC and PlayStation: Incheon Arrivals Kit and Fashion Street Kit.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide Review

Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide has a strange old pedigree. It comes from Philipp ‘muddasheep’ Lehner, best known for creating HalfQuake and other FPS mods. Those mods have bordered on being art installations, exploring philosophy and the meaning of life. They’re weighty, existentialist pieces of work. But his latest,...
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

A Gummy’s Life Review

Coming from EP Games is another entry into the not noticeably understocked party game genre – A Gummy’s Life. Looking like a round of Fall Guys which has crashed into a sweet shop, the premise of the game is refreshingly simple: fight until you are the last sweet treat standing. With the promise of many arenas to fight in, multiple Gummy’s to use and unlock, and various cosmetics to enjoy, all the ingredients seem to be there. But does the blend of flavours play out as a sweet treat, or does it leave a bad taste in your mouth?
VIDEO GAMES

