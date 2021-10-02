Financial Focus: What does retirement security mean to you?
October is National Retirement Security Month. But what does retirement security mean to you? And how can you work toward achieving it?. Build your resources. While you’re working, save in tax-advantaged accounts such as your IRA and 401(k) or similar employer-sponsored retirement plan. In your 401(k), contribute at least enough to earn your employer’s match, if one is offered, and increase your contributions whenever your salary goes up. Remember, especially early in your career, time is often your biggest asset. Be sure to save early, since the longer you wait, the more you’ll need to save to help reach your goals.www.kilgorenewsherald.com
