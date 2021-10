The latest Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles trailer gives us our first look at how the events of the Mugen Train Arc are presented in the game. Check out Adventure Mode where players will experience the tale through Tanjiro's eyes, and VS mode where we can put our skills to the test. Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles will be released on PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on October 15, 2021 in North America and Europe.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO