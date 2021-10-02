Shin Megami Tensei V for Nintendo Switch Reveals Principality’s Gameplay in New Trailer

Watch the latest trailer to meet the English voice cast of the upcoming RPG, Shin Megami Tensei V. The English voice cast includes the voice talents of Jeannie Tirado, Mark Whitten, Ashlyn Madden, Stuart Allan, Sean Crisden, Cissy Jones, Ben Lepley, Laura Post, and Daman Mills. When a grisly murder scene in modern-day Tokyo blocks our protagonist's walk home, an unplanned detour leaves him buried and unconscious. He awakens in a new Tokyo, a wasteland ravaged by apocalypse now called Da'at...but before bloodthirsty demons can claim his life, a savior emerges, and they unite to become a mighty being neither human nor demon: a Nahobino. With newfound power, the protagonist ventures through Da'at, an enigmatic realm filled with mythical deities and demonic tyrants in constant conflict for survival. Searching for answers, the protagonist must forge his own path in a battle between light and dark to dictate the fate of the world. Shin Megami Tensei V launches on November 12 for Nintendo Switch.

