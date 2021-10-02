The Trauma of Denial: Why children are suffering from self-serving adults who have weaponized the pandemic
It is open season on American school children. In the wake of nearly two years of a pandemic that has raged furiously through the planet, politically-poisoned, religion-addled people who have spent that time continually moving the goalposts of what they will protest against (distancing, restrictions, lockdowns, masks, and vaccines), have resorted to digging in their heels and making our schools the hill they’re willing to die on.www.milwaukeeindependent.com
Comments / 410