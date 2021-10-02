CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Trauma of Denial: Why children are suffering from self-serving adults who have weaponized the pandemic

By John Pavlovitz
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is open season on American school children. In the wake of nearly two years of a pandemic that has raged furiously through the planet, politically-poisoned, religion-addled people who have spent that time continually moving the goalposts of what they will protest against (distancing, restrictions, lockdowns, masks, and vaccines), have resorted to digging in their heels and making our schools the hill they’re willing to die on.

The worlds gone mad
8d ago

Isn't it weird we have gone all this time, and they said kids have more robust immune systems, so they are not as susceptible to the virus, but now that they are ready to start injecting your children, they are now as susceptible to the pandemic? We are beginning to see reports of children dying because of covid. Approximately two years with nothing much about kids, but now they want to inject them and all of a sudden, children are dying. That seams like the government moving you to their will using fear tactics.

Mike Masternak
8d ago

Yet unvaccinated migrants are gaining admission to this country daily. Seems strange that the administration would allow such a reckless policy in the face of a 'public health crisis', don't you think?

PASC
8d ago

The author is overly dramatic and illogical. First, anti maskers and antivaxers are not “brazenly invaded” anywhere. They are simply walking in. Second, anti maskers and antivaxers have always attended public gatherings. Finally, I wish adults - who have chosen to wear masks and get vaccinated - would stop inflicting it on others.

