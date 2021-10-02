Vigilante lawsuits against the unvaccinated could follow in the wake of Abortion Rights dismissal

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court started its blockbuster session. It’s the first full session involving all three of Donald J. Trump’s new conservative justices. You’ll remember that Trump promised to overturn Roe, telling the American public during a October 2016 debate, “And that’ll happen automatically, in my opinion, because I am putting pro-life justices on the court. I will say this: It will go back to the states, and the states will then make a determination.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO