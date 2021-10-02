Vigilante lawsuits against the unvaccinated could follow in the wake of Abortion Rights dismissal
Is what’s good for the goose is good for the gander? In letting stand Texas’s draconian new anti-abortion law, The Supreme Court allowed states to deputize almost anyone in the world as bounty hunters to go after and punish anyone in Texas taking part in a Constitutionally legal and protected act, namely performing, aiding, or abetting an abortion after 6 weeks of pregnancy.www.milwaukeeindependent.com
Comments / 0