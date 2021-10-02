One Person Injured in Crash on West Edge of Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are working to identify a man who entered a woman's apartment while dressed in dark clothing and wearing a black ski mask. The woman called 911 just before 2 AM Saturday and reported that she woke up to find the intruder in her bedroom. A spokesman says she told the responding officers he was a slender Caucasian male in his 40s and appeared to have been trying to disguise his voice when he told the victim to "take it off" after she became aware of his presence.

