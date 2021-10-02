CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

One Person Injured in Crash on West Edge of Rochester

By Andy Brownell
 9 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was transported to St. Mary's hospital Friday afternoon following a traffic crash on Highway 14 on the west edge of Rochester. The State Patrol says the crash occurred around 2:40 p.m. at the intersection with 7th Street Northwest at an intersection just east of the Olmsted County Road 104 intersection in Cascade Township. The crash report says the three vehicles involved in the incident were trying to avoid road debris.

Fun 104.3

Woman Who Died In St Paul Bar Shooting Identified

St Paul (KROC AM News) - The family of the woman who was killed during a shootout inside a St Paul bar has identified her as 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley of St Paul. St Paul Police Dept. spokesman Steve Linders was among those at the scene of the shooting a few hours after officers were called there early Sunday.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Fun 104.3

Arrests Made In St Paul Bar Shooting

St Paul (KROC AM News) - Three men have been arrested in connection to a bar shooting in St Paul that happened early Sunday. The St Paul Police Dept. says the three are currently in the hospital "being treated for injuries suffered during the incident.". A total of 15 people...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Fun 104.3

Woman Hurt In Crash Near Chatfield

Chatfield, MN (KROC AM News) - A crash near Chatfield Thursday night sent the driver to the hospital. The crash happened around 9:30 pm on Highway 52. The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Azeret Flores of Medford was headed north on the highway when she lost control and went off the roadway. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
CHATFIELD, MN
Fun 104.3

Two Injured In Highway 52 Crash Near Zumbrota

Zumbrota, MN (KROC AM News) - The drivers of two vehicles involved in a crash on Highway 52 in rural Goodhue County were taken to hospitals for treatment of their injuries. The crash happened around 2:45 pm Tuesday between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls. The Minnesota State Patrol says a car...
ZUMBROTA, MN
Fun 104.3

Innocent Bystander Killed During Rolling Gunfight in Minneapolis

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - An apparent rolling gun battle in downtown Minneapolis last night ended in a crash that claimed the life of an innocent bystander. The Minneapolis Police Department reported the deadly crash occurred just after 11 PM at an intersection near Target Field, just moments after Minneapolis Police officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots involving the occupants of at least two vehicles. A news release says preliminary information indicates two vehicles were traveling at a high rate of speed while exchanging gunfire before the vehicles crashed, causing one of the vehicles to leave the street and strike a woman riding a scooter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fun 104.3

9-Year-Old Killed in ATV Crash in Central Minnesota

Hillman, MN (KROC-AM News) - A young child was killed Sunday in an all-terrain vehicle crash in central Minnesota. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the 9-year-old boy was a passenger in a side-by-side ATV driven by a 10-year-old boy that crashed and flipped near a cornfield around 5 PM Sunday. Both boys were ejected during the crash and the younger boy suffered fatal injuries.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
Fun 104.3

Shooting Following Traffic Stop in Rochester Was Self-Inflicted

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police continue to investigate a shooting that followed a traffic stop in Rochester Sunday evening. A news release says the officers involved in the stop near the intersection of 20th Street and Broadway around 9:30 PM were seeking to arrest a 58-year-old Rochester man on a 5th degree domestic assault charge. Police had been informed the man owned several guns and was mentally unstable.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Minnesota Traffic Crashes Claim 5 Lives In Just Over 24 Hours

Undated (KROC-AM News) - Preliminary reports from the State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies indicate at least five people have been killed in separate crashes in Minnesota since Monday morning. The first was reported by the Stearns County Sheriff's Office. Officials say 56-year-old Donald Zwillig of Clearwater was apparently...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Fun 104.3

Woman Awakened By Masked Intruder in Her SW Rochester Apt

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are working to identify a man who entered a woman's apartment while dressed in dark clothing and wearing a black ski mask. The woman called 911 just before 2 AM Saturday and reported that she woke up to find the intruder in her bedroom. A spokesman says she told the responding officers he was a slender Caucasian male in his 40s and appeared to have been trying to disguise his voice when he told the victim to "take it off" after she became aware of his presence.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Rochester Woman Shot While Interceding With Suicidal Boyfriend

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A shooting early Sunday sent a Rochester couple to St. Marys Hospital with gunshot wounds. Rochester police were called to a home in the 2000 block of Chardonnay Lane Northwest just before 2 o'clock in the morning and found a 29-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen and a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound on his hand. Both of their injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Rochester Man Sentenced For Knife Attack in St. Marys Cafeteria

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man who attacked his estranged wife with a knife while she was working at St. Marys Hospital has been sentenced to 7.5 years in prison. Court records show 59-year-old Augustino Nasona will be eligible for release much sooner because he has been given credit for the nearly 860 days he has already spent in jail. Nasona recently pleaded guilty to a first-degree assault charge through a plea agreement that resulted in the dismissal of an attempted murder charge and another count of felony assault.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Rochester Man Knocked Out And Robbed Early Thursday

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man reported he was knocked out and robbed early Thursday. The 44-year-old man called 911 from the Kwik Trip store at the intersection of South Broadway and 20th St around 2:00 am. He told officers he was walking on the east side...
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Minnesota Motorist Survives Lightning Strike

Lengby, MN (KROC AM News) - It was a close call for a Minnesota motorist. The Minnesota State Patrol sent one of its troopers to check a report of a stalled vehicle in the town of Lengby. The trooper arrived to find the vehicle was stalled for a good reason - it had been hit by a bolt of lightning.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

Overnight I-90 Detour For Bridge Replacement in Austin Starts Thursday

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - Motorists traveling on I-90 in Austin will notice an overnight detour that starts Thursday, September 30th. According to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation, I-90 motorists in Austin will be detoured up and down the exit and on-ramps at 28th St. NE from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday, October 1st, while crews pour concrete for the new bridge deck.
AUSTIN, MN
ABOUT

Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

