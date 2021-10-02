Heat Head Coach Erik Spoelstra gives his first impression after practice scrimmage

MIAMI – The Miami Heat are ready to return to basketball. The Heat start training camp on Tuesday. On Monday at FTX Arena, the team held media day. Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra told Local 10, “Doing great. We’ve all had an offseason to be able to disconnect, get away from things, recharge, spend time with our families. It was an extraordinary 16 months, it’s still going, it’s not like everything is behind us now. But I think there’s a genuine enthusiasm and excitement not just about the challenge that we have ahead of us, but also this new group and this new team.”
Comments / 0