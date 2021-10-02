Heat Head Coach Erik Spoelstra gives his first impression after practice scrimmage

The Miami Heat opened training camp Tuesday morning at FTX Arena with 10 new faces on the roster, and one of those new faces was impressed with what he saw right away. “Every second of it was intense,” said veteran forward P.J. Tucker, who signed with the Heat as a free agent this past summer after winning an NBA championship with the Milwaukee Bucks last season. “A lot of communicating, a lot of talking, a lot of hard work. We’re going to be a good team. From the first day, the way we compete, the way guys communicate with each other, the way the coaches communicate. They’re so interactive. You just get that feeling.”

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO