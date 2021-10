Mark and Laura Oldenkamp carefully tow 100 blooms across the country for show If you live in the Canby area, home to the nation's largest dahlia grower Swan Island Dahlias, then chances are you have some level of appreciation for the colorful late-summer bloomer. Then there's Mark Oldenkamp. He and his wife Laura have a passion for dahlias that few can match, and they have the garden to prove it. Recently, the pair transported cut dahlias from Canby to Ohio for the American Dahlia Society National Show and won several prizes — a fascinating feat. The two have...

CANBY, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO