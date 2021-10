There is a sweet little, unusual tree I visit every year around this time in Laura Mills Park. I have yet to see another mature Osage Orange tree in town. I am not the only one who makes a seasonal pilgrimage to visit, last year some artsy folks made very creative swirling, mandala like designs around the base of the tree from the usual, lime green dropped fruit and encouraged others to participate with a small sign saying, “interactive art-feel free to add your creative touch.” Besides being potentially our only mature Osage in town, it has an important history in our nation and if you can find one, I might go so far to recommend this tough tree as an addition to your landscape.

GARDENING ・ 20 HOURS AGO