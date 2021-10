KANSAS CITY (AP) — A pedestrian from Kansas is dead after being struck by two hit-and-run drivers near Arrowhead Stadium as the man was leaving the Kansas City Chiefs game. Police are searching for the drivers who fled the scene Sunday night. The victim was 66-year-old Steven Hickle of Wichita, Kansas. The accident happened shortly after 10 p.m. near East 43rd Street and Blue Ridge Cutoff as the Chiefs were playing Buffalo in a game won by the Bills 38-20.

KANSAS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO