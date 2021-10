– You may have heard that rainbow banners or posters in district classrooms have again become an issue. The district has on at least two occasions in the last year confirmed that teachers may have rainbow depictions on their classroom walls. A rainbow banner or poster signifies different things to different folks. Rainbows may suggest art, science, relate to a piece of literature or a historical event, or be a symbol of safety and tolerance for all persons. Even if the latter, rainbows are not subject to the district policy on controversial issues nor the law as we understand it.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO