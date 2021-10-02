One Person Injured in Crash on West Edge of Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man has been charged with assaulting a woman. The attack included punches, stomping, and a knife. According to the criminal complaint, the assault took place on Oct 4th at the victim’s apartment. An officer sent to the victim’s apartment arrived to find she was “visibly upset and crying.” The officer also saw dried blood around her mouth and “fresh marks on her chest and neck as well as swelling on her forehead.”

