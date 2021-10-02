CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

One Person Injured in Crash on West Edge of Rochester

By Andy Brownell
KROC News
KROC News
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was transported to St. Mary's hospital Friday afternoon following a traffic crash on Highway 14 on the west edge of Rochester. The State Patrol says the crash occurred around 2:40 p.m. at the intersection with 7th Street Northwest at an intersection just east of the Olmsted County Road 104 intersection in Cascade Township. The crash report says the three vehicles involved in the incident were trying to avoid road debris.

krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KROC News

Rochester Man Sentenced For Spitting Blood at Police Officer

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man now serving a prison sentence for injuring a man in an assault at a downtown Rochester bar in 2019 won't face additional punishment for leading police on a high-speed chase and spitting blood at a police officer while he free on bail and waiting for his trial in the assault case.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Local
Minnesota Traffic
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
State
Texas State
Rochester, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Rochester, MN
Traffic
KROC News

Rochester Man Accused Of Stomping On Woman

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man has been charged with assaulting a woman. The attack included punches, stomping, and a knife. According to the criminal complaint, the assault took place on Oct 4th at the victim’s apartment. An officer sent to the victim’s apartment arrived to find she was “visibly upset and crying.” The officer also saw dried blood around her mouth and “fresh marks on her chest and neck as well as swelling on her forehead.”
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Woman Who Died In St Paul Bar Shooting Identified

St Paul (KROC AM News) - The family of the woman who was killed during a shootout inside a St Paul bar has identified her as 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley of St Paul. St Paul Police Dept. spokesman Steve Linders was among those at the scene of the shooting a few hours after officers were called there early Sunday.
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
KROC News

Minneapolis Arson Investigation Becomes a Murder Case

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minneapolis Police Department is reporting the death of a man from injuries suffered in an arson fire last summer is being counted as the 75th homicide of the year in Minneapolis. A news release says 53-year-old Darrian Solomon died on September 9th from injuries...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Arrests Made In St Paul Bar Shooting

St Paul (KROC AM News) - Three men have been arrested in connection to a bar shooting in St Paul that happened early Sunday. The St Paul Police Dept. says the three are currently in the hospital “being treated for injuries suffered during the incident.”. A total of 15 people...
KROC News

Motorist Drives Wrong Way All The Way From Rochester To Kasson

Kasson, MN (KROC AM News) - A person drove on Highway 14 from the west side of Rochester to Kasson Thursday - in the wrong lane. The person was spotted driving west in the eastbound lanes around 9:00 pm. An unknown number of vehicles were forced to drive into the...
KROC News

Woman Hurt In Crash Near Chatfield

Chatfield, MN (KROC AM News) - A crash near Chatfield Thursday night sent the driver to the hospital. The crash happened around 9:30 pm on Highway 52. The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Azeret Flores of Medford was headed north on the highway when she lost control and went off the roadway. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
CHATFIELD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The State Patrol
KROC News

Rochester Man Arrested As Suspect In Large Truck Brake Shoe Theft

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - It appears the law has caught up with the thief who stole hundreds of used truck brake shoes from a Stewartville company. Allstate Peterbilt reported more than 300 pairs of truck brake shoes were taken Sunday night. The same thief apparently returned Tuesday night and took 150 more pairs.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Motorcyclist Is Latest To Die In Minnesota Traffic Wreck

Coon Rapids, MN (KROC AM News) - It’s been a deadly week on Minnesota roads. The death total from several traffic crashes that have been reported since Monday morning has risen to eight. The most recent victim was a motorcyclist who was killed early Thursday in Coon Rapids. First responders...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KROC News

Mower County Man Sentenced For His Role In Deadly Crash

Austin, MN (KROC AM News) - A Mower County man who was charged with criminal vehicular homicide after being involved in a deadly traffic accident has been ordered to serve jail time on the anniversary of the crash. Over a four-year period. Sentenced Friday was 33-year-old Christopher Stewart of Lansing....
MOWER COUNTY, MN
KROC News

One of Rochester’s “Most Sought After” Homes Is For Sale

I actually looked up the word mansion before writing this story because I didn't want to overhype the property. FYI, a mansion is defined as "large and impressive home." This property definitely fits that description. The online real-estate listing describes the mansion located in Rochester's "Pill Hill" neighborhood as one...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Two Injured In Highway 52 Crash Near Zumbrota

Zumbrota, MN (KROC AM News) - The drivers of two vehicles involved in a crash on Highway 52 in rural Goodhue County were taken to hospitals for treatment of their injuries. The crash happened around 2:45 pm Tuesday between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls. The Minnesota State Patrol says a car...
ZUMBROTA, MN
KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy