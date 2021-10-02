The mistress of the dark is still here, dropping bombshells
“Yours Cruelly, Elvira: Memoirs of the Mistress of the Dark”. Not long ago, I was trying to explain the concept of Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, to a group of millennials who had never heard of her. I started with the basic look: Goth makeup, black punked bouffant wig, plunging neckline. I talked about her amused intelligence — how she so thoroughly grasped her own joke — and how her ability to combine camp and cleavage made her the rare sex symbol who appealed equally to gay and straight men. Above all, there was her ubiquity. For a while in the 1980s, her Liebestod (love death) image was everywhere you looked: TV screens, liquor stores, arcades, haunted houses. Halloween couldn’t proceed without her blessing.www.sentinelsource.com
Comments / 1