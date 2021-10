Launched in July 2015, Ethereum was originally conceived by co-founder Vitalik Buterin as “the world computer.” “How will the internet work in the future?” asked an early promotional video. “It will use Ethereum.” By offering a public blockchain with a built-in Turing-complete programming language, it allowed developers to write smart contracts and decentralized applications (dapps) with their own unique rules for ownership and transactions. As a 2015 ConsenSys blog post put it, it would eventually “build systems which really are internet scale: hundreds of millions of computers working together to do jobs we collectively need done.”

