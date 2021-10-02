CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justice Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID

Keene Sentinel
 9 days ago

Justice Brett Kavanaugh tested positive for COVID-19 after taking a routine test Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court said. Kavanaugh, 56, who learned of the test results Thursday night, has no symptoms and has been fully vaccinated since January, the court said. His wife and daughters tested negative Thursday. The court...

