Top of the Morning
PennDOT said Bedford County maintenance workers will perform a pipe replacement on Route 31 that will require a single day detour on Tuesday. A detour will utilize Route 31, Route 30 and Route 96. To accommodate trucks heading towards Manns Choice and south on Route 96, a single lane of alternating traffic will be maintained on Route 31 over the Kinton Bridge, which is weight limit posted. Trucks should follow the posted truck detours after conclusion of the pipe replacement. It is anticipated this detour will only last a single day, but should weather or complications arise, the detour would remain Wednesday.www.gettysburgtimes.com
Comments / 0