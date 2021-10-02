Top of the Morning

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– All northbound lanes of Interstate 25 were closed for more than an hour on Thursday afternoon due to a crash. The closure was in place between Exit 240 CO 119 and Exit 243 CO 66, both near Longmont. All lanes reopened just after 5 p.m. (credit: CBS) Copter4 flew over the crash scene just after 4 p.m. where it appeared that a silver sedan and a red pickup truck were involved in a collision. What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated. (credit: CBS) The Colorado Department of Transportation did advise drivers to be aware of long delays and backups in the area at the time of the closure. (credit: CBS) There were several emergency vehicles on scene, including more than one ambulance. #I25 northbound: Road closed due to a crash between Exit 240 – CO 119 and Exit 243 – CO 66. Slower speeds advised. https://t.co/7KJwARwtBR — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) October 7, 2021

COLORADO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO