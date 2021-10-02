CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

One Person Injured in Crash on West Edge of Rochester

By Andy Brownell
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was transported to St. Mary's hospital Friday afternoon following a traffic crash on Highway 14 on the west edge of Rochester. The State Patrol says the crash occurred around 2:40 p.m. at the intersection with 7th Street Northwest at an intersection just east of the Olmsted County Road 104 intersection in Cascade Township. The crash report says the three vehicles involved in the incident were trying to avoid road debris.

Rochester Man Sentenced For Spitting Blood at Police Officer

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man now serving a prison sentence for injuring a man in an assault at a downtown Rochester bar in 2019 won't face additional punishment for leading police on a high-speed chase and spitting blood at a police officer while he free on bail and waiting for his trial in the assault case.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Rochester Man Accused Of Stomping On Woman

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man has been charged with assaulting a woman. The attack included punches, stomping, and a knife. According to the criminal complaint, the assault took place on Oct 4th at the victim’s apartment. An officer sent to the victim’s apartment arrived to find she was “visibly upset and crying.” The officer also saw dried blood around her mouth and “fresh marks on her chest and neck as well as swelling on her forehead.”
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

