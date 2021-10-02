One Person Injured in Crash on West Edge of Rochester

They call Wisconsin America's Dairyland, but this truck wasn't hauling milk when it rolled over into the ditch along I-94 Thursday. These are the types of accidents and crashes that shiver you to the core-- if you're a lover of fermented malt beverages, as I am. It's the story of the massive semi-truck that dumped its load into the ditch along a stretch of Interstate 94 in Wisconsin, near Hixton (which is near Black River Falls, a little under two hours east of Rochester) at about 9:15 Thursday morning.

