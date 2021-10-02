CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Vegan and Vegan-Friendly Resorts and Hotels

By Lola Mendez
 9 days ago
Traveling while vegan or plant-based can be a total drag if you’re staying at resorts that can’t accommodate your dietary restrictions. Fresh fruit for breakfast is nice, but plant-based muesli, pancakes, waffles, and omelets are even better. Fortunately, there are many strictly vegan and vegan-friendly resorts — especially in Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. Here are a few of our favorite properties that are perfect for plant-based travelers in the region.

ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

