My wife of six years died during childbirth. I am now the single father to our 2-year-old son and recently started dating again. My girlfriend of 6 months is kind and loving toward my son since they met two months ago. However, it's come to my attention that she is doing things that seem to show she wants to take the place of his mother. Even if I am married for 30 years, no one but his mom will ever be his mom. The last time my girlfriend was over I caught her trying to get my son to call her mama, and friends told me she was posting pictures of him on her social media making herself out to be his mom. I confronted her about it and she got angry. How can I ask my girlfriend to not identify herself as my son's mom? User ConsiderationOne9714 on Reddit, edited for clarity.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 3 DAYS AGO