Although it seems unlikely, there’s still a small chance the Dodgers can force a Game 163 versus the San Francisco Giants. As of Thursday, it appears Walker Buehler could be slated for the potential Monday tie-breaker game. He’s technically scheduled for Sunday’s season finale but Dave Roberts has backed down on that possibility in recent days. Still, former Dodgers GM Ned Colletti and AM 570’s David Vassegh both agreed that Clayton Kershaw should start a potential Game 163 either way.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO