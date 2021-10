Charges have been filed against a man that drove through Paradise Liquors located at 1506 119th St in Whiting on August 31, 2021 according to court documents. According to the Probable Cause Affidavit, on August 31 around 7:56 PM a white vehicle driven by William Qualls of Whiting crashed through Paradise Liquor’s brick wall after striking two parked vehicles in the lot. A female customer was injured inside the store after the impact. The female was transported from the scene in serious condition with a gash in her leg. The female victim later needed two surgeries and a blood transfusion.

