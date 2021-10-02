CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Scoppe: Tentacles of Murdaugh saga reach beyond SC law enforcement into judicial selection

By Cindi Ross Scoppe
The Post and Courier
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Murdaugh saga began with questions about South Carolina’s criminal justice system: Why didn’t police conduct a sobriety test on the obviously intoxicated Paul Murdaugh (or anyone else) after the fatal 2019 boat crash that he apparently caused? Why were criminal charges filed nearly two months after an accident whose investigation was complicated more by relationships than by facts — and then only after a lawsuit pointed clearly to Mr. Murdaugh’s culpability in Mallory Beach’s drowning death?

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize in economics Monday for pioneering research that transformed widely held ideas about the labor force, showing how an increase in the minimum wage doesn’t hinder hiring and immigrants don’t lower pay for native-born workers. Two others shared the award for developing ways to study these types of societal issues.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
The Hill

GOP lawmakers introduce measure in support of Columbus Day

A pair of House Republicans introduced a measure in support of the federally recognized Columbus Day holiday amid efforts largely on the left to promote Indigenous Peoples' Day instead. The resolution from GOP Reps. Andrew Garbarino (N.Y.) and Mark Amodei (Nev.) formally expresses support for recognition of the explorer Christopher...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Facebook's oversight board to meet with whistleblower Frances Haugen

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc's (FB.O) oversight board, a body set up by the social network to give independent verdicts on a small number of thorny content decisions, said on Monday it would meet with former employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen in the coming weeks. (https://bit.ly/2YDUKtO) Haugen revealed last...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Legislature#Election#Railroads#Law Enforcement#Sc#Southern#Circuit

Comments / 0

Community Policy