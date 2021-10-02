Scoppe: Tentacles of Murdaugh saga reach beyond SC law enforcement into judicial selection

The Murdaugh saga began with questions about South Carolina’s criminal justice system: Why didn’t police conduct a sobriety test on the obviously intoxicated Paul Murdaugh (or anyone else) after the fatal 2019 boat crash that he apparently caused? Why were criminal charges filed nearly two months after an accident whose investigation was complicated more by relationships than by facts — and then only after a lawsuit pointed clearly to Mr. Murdaugh’s culpability in Mallory Beach’s drowning death?