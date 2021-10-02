CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

One Person Injured in Crash on West Edge of Rochester

By Andy Brownell
 9 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was transported to St. Mary's hospital Friday afternoon following a traffic crash on Highway 14 on the west edge of Rochester. The State Patrol says the crash occurred around 2:40 p.m. at the intersection with 7th Street Northwest at an intersection just east of the Olmsted County Road 104 intersection in Cascade Township. The crash report says the three vehicles involved in the incident were trying to avoid road debris.

