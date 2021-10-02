CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Watch a Missouri Dog’s Pure Joy of 1st Ride with the Windows Down

By Doc Holliday
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You are hopefully having a great day although I doubt it's anywhere close to the awesomeness of this Missouri dog experiencing the windows down on a car for the first time. We live in a complicated world which is why I love the simple happiness of this pooch so much. Forget your troubles and just embrace the fun of the air through your pug nostrils. This video was captured in St. Louis recently based on the share I also saw on Rumble.

newstalk1280.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Missouri rescue dog named ‘Service Hero Dog of the Year’

HOLT’S SUMMIT, Mo. – A rescue dog in central Missouri will be honored next month in a celebration of outstanding working dogs and heroic hounds from across the country. Sobee, a boxer mix, has been named the 2021 Service Hero Dog of the Year by the American Humane Hero Dog Awards and is a finalist for the overall Dog of the Year.
MISSOURI STATE
Blue Springs Examiner

Kenneth Kieser: The joy of a water dog in your life

I have discussed training methods for water dogs over the years, yet there is another side to owning a well-conditioned retriever. Labrador retrievers and other water dogs have gentle personalities and tend to become part of the family – like at my house. These dogs are not exactly like your own children, but sometimes they may seem close because of the devotion labs are famous for.
PETS
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Beautiful Indiana Shelter Dog Is Looking For A Hand To Pet Her [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi, I'm Zoey! I'm 5 years old, heartworm positive, and I was transferred in from Hopkins County Humane with 7 puppies. Just so you know, I'm a total lap dog. I don't need a lot of exercise but love toys. I'm very sweet and will paws at you when you stop petting me. COme give me some love at the VHS! $150 is my adoption fee.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
nonpareilonline.com

Watch Now: Marine's video of happy reunion with mom in Missouri goes viral

A squeal of delighted surprise can be heard at the top of a video that’s gone viral, featuring a Bonne Terre mom being welcomed home by her 10-days-early son, a Marine. With help from the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce’s Leigha Head and Amy Proffer of A1 Home Care, the people in the video that was released a month ago have been identified.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS 58

American Family Children's Hospital welcomes 1st-ever service dog

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- There is a new employee at American Family Children's Hospital in Madison, and he has a big smile, a soft spot for kids, and four legs. According to a news release, Kiko, a 2-year-old golden retriever from Georgia, arrived to work as a facility dog. She is professionally trained to work in healthcare settings and provide comfort to children during their treatment process.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Windows Down#Fur
realtor.com

Nelly’s Run-Down Missouri Mansion Has Finally Sold

The rapper Nelly has finally unloaded his woebegone property in Wildwood, MO. It was last on the market for $599,000, but the final sale price of the abandoned abode was not disclosed. However, the transaction is listed as a short sale, which means that Nelly was selling for less than what is owed on the mortgage.
MISSOURI STATE
mymodernmet.com

Photos Capture Pure Joy of Rescued Baby Elephant Enjoying Her First-Ever Bath

There are an estimated 20,000 to 40,000 Asian elephants left in the wild, and around 3,800 held captive in Thailand. Sadly, many of these elephants are born into the tourism industry, and have never experienced freedom. Born on May 17, 2021, at an elephant show and riding camp in Chiang Mai, Thailand, baby Chaba was one of these unfortunate elephants. That was until Save Elephant Foundation (SEF) stepped in to save her and give her a better life.
ANIMALS
Sherrell Writes

Kelly Price "Died" During Battle With Covid-19

Kelly Price says herself in an exclusive with TMZ that she is NOT MISSING! Price was reported missing from her Georgia home after her estranged sister alleged that she hadn't seen her in "weeks". Her sister advised the police that her boyfriend was blocking communications and not allowing anyone to come to the home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Pets
Sherrell Writes

Brian Laundrie Tracked on TikTok

Drone Picture of the home of Brian Laundrie's parents.Dennis A. Clark. The TikTok community has joined Dog the Bounty Hunter in the nationwide manhunt for Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is the fiancé of the recently slain Gabby Petito and is the prime suspect in her murder. Many TikTokers have made drone footage of Brian's family home go viral, with some claiming that he can be seen hiding in their flower bed located in the back yard.
districtchronicles.com

At 70, Kathleen Bradley AKA Mrs Parker in ‘Friday’ Defies Age

Almost every 90z kid loved Ice Cube’s classic comedy “Friday,” which had some very memorable characters. One of them was Mrs. Parker, who lived right across the street. Mrs. Parker, played by Kathleen Bradley, was the tall and pretty Black woman who was always skimpily dressed and criticized by every woman. At the time, she was in her early 40s.
MOVIES
AceShowbiz

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

The 'Dog's Most Wanted' star has handed over evidence found at a Florida park and believed to be related to the missing fugitive to police so that it can be examined for DNA. AceShowbiz - Dog the Bounty Hunter has shared an update on his search for Brian Laundrie. After days of looking for the fugitive's trails, the reality TV star is convinced that the fiance of Gabby Petito (Gabrielle Petito) is still alive because his profile does not meet someone who is suicidal.
CELEBRITIES
flickprime.com

Darcey & Stacey Silva Look Unrecognizable in Edited Photo

Darcey Silva shared a photograph of herself and her an identical twin Stacey on her Instagram tales, and the TLC stars regarded fully completely different than they do on TV. The picture obtained loads of consideration on Reddit, the place two threads had been created to debate it. It was...
CELEBRITIES
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Evansville IN
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF has the best local news coverage Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy