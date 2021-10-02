IPL 2021: RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Playing 11 Updates
The 48th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will take place between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). Both sides will lock horns for this clash on October 3, 2021, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE. The game will kickstart from 3:30 PM (IST) onwards and will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network alongside live streaming on Disney+Hotstar in India.firstsportz.com
Comments / 0