IPL 2021: RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Playing 11 Updates

Oliver Skipp will warn England Under-21s’ rookies against another Andorra upset.The Tottenham midfielder knows the Young Lions cannot afford a second shock after they lost a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 in Slovenia on Thursday.A year ago England were held to a surprise 3-3 draw by Andorra en route to qualifying for Euro 2021.Max Aarons and Curtis Jones are the only starters left from the game and Skipp – who was an unused substitute – will stress to the squad what happened last time ahead of Monday’s Euro 2023 qualifier at the Estadi Nacional d’Andorra.“Definitely. The boys who’ve been there...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO