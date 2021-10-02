Housing shortage ‘still the major issue in the state,’ says Monier

Claira Monier knows all too well about New Hampshire’s chronic shortage of housing for moderate- and lower-income residents. She led the N.H. Housing Finance Authority as executive director from 1988 to 2007, giving her a front-row seat to an unfolding challenge that became a crisis. The lack of affordable workforce housing has become perhaps the biggest challenge for employers struggling to staff their operations. The lack of workers threatens the success of these employers and the state’s economy.