It follows a similar move by Apple Music, which was launched in September. Spotify has launched a new section devoted to hosting DJ mixes. The new section launched at the start of this month, and currently hosts new mixes specially created for Spotify by Adam Beyer and Noisia, among others, as well as existing mixes from across previously available content on the streaming platform. Users in the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines and the Netherlands are currently the only ones who can access the new section, but Spotify says it plans to expand the service to additional countries in the near future. You can browse the section here.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO