Brian Laundrie - update: Gabby Petito’s father says she’s ‘already saving lives’ as Navy SEALs join hunt

By Emily Goddard and Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=448wir_0cEyuFxE00

Brian Laundrie ’s sister, Cassandra Laundrie, must have “misinterpreted” the question when she told Good Morning America that she hadn’t seen her missing brother since he returned to Florida on 1 September without Gabby Petito , the family’s lawyer, Steven Bertolino, has said.

Mr Bertolino said on Friday that Ms Laundrie saw her brother on 6 September during a camping trip in Fort DeSoto.

“Law enforcement agencies are well aware of these dates. Any prior communication by Cassie that does not reflect these dates is simply a difference of relating an answer to a question misinterpreted by Cassie or poorly posed by the inquirer,” the lawyer said.

Meanwhile, new bodycam footage following an incident shows Ms Petito telling officers in August that Mr Laundrie hit her.

As the search for Mr Laundrie continues, Dog the Bounty Hunter – or Duane Chapman – claims he is “closing in” on the 23-year-old who was reported missing by his parents on 17 September.

The bounty hunter revealed he is not working closely with police during his search but does have former Navy SEALs and Marines helping him.

The FBI has an arrest warrant for Mr Laundrie over a fraud charge.

The Independent

The Independent

