Ghostbusters: Afterlife director Jason Reitmen reveals how they made the perfect slime

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' filmmaker Jason Reitman - whose father Ivan directed the first two films in the franchise - reveals the hard work that went into recreating the "original-colour slime" for the upcoming sequel.

www.suncommercial.com

Variety

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Review: Ivan Reitman’s Son and a Teen Cast Resurrect the Not-Quite-Dead Franchise

In the lead-up to releasing “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” Sony has played it fairly tight-lipped about what exactly this movie might be: Is it a prequel, a sequel or some kind of spinoff? Pretty much any discussion of the answer will come as a spoiler to those who like surprises, so be warned that this review is not intended as a marketing tool for the studio (those seeking coy teasers are better off watching the trailers), but as a critique of what this unnecessary but enjoyable movie actually delivers. The good news for “Ghostbusters” fans is that “Afterlife” does nothing to tarnish what...
MovieWeb

Muncher Causes Chaos in New Look at Ghostbusters: Afterlife

With so much attention on Marvel's dominance of the box office following the lifting of many Covid restrictions, and the hype around the swansong of Daniel Craig's James Bond in No Time To Die, there is a small, little, almost forgotten movie coming out soon in the form of Ghostbusters: Afterlife heading our way soon. Of course, that is far from the truth, as the new instalment of 80s franchise is probably one of the most anticipated movies arriving in the next few months and just in case you needed a further little tease, Empire magazine have happily provided a couple of brand new stills from the movie that will whet your appetite.
Empire

Ghostbusters: Afterlife "Carries On A Legacy" - Exclusive Images

It’s been just shy of 40 years since Ivan Reitman unleashed upon the world a horror sci-fi fantasy dripping in bright green slime, and in the intervening years we've seen both a sequel and a spin-off follow in Ghostbusters__' gigantic marshmallow-caked footsteps. Now, a new entry in the canon, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, comes courtesy of the Jason Reitman, with Ivan Reitman on producer duties. The brand new issue of Empire is positively dripping with exclusive Ghostbusters content and we have not one but two new images to share with you.
/Film

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Images Show Off Everyone's Favorite, MUNCHER

The trailer for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," which hits theaters in November, shows kids in the Ectomobile, deploying a gunner's seat while chasing a new ghost named Muncher across a small Oklahoma town. If you want to get a better look at Muncher, you won't have to chase him all that far. Sony Pictures has released a couple of new promo images for the movie, one of which features the blue, Slimer-like specter in all his fire-hydrant-guzzling glory.
Collider

'Ghostbusters: Afterlife': Release Date, Trailer, Plot, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

It’s been over five years since we saw that familiar logo with the red slash across a cartoon ghost and felt the very specific nostalgia of the Ghostbusters theme song. The 2016 reboot of the classic 1984 comedy reimagined the ghost-fighting team as all women, giving lovely stars Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, and Leslie Jones a chance to save the world in the same iconic jumpsuits that Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson wore decades before to confront their own ghouls. While the adaptation featured cameos from some of the original stars, it was a clear break from the traditional vision, a break which was—perhaps unsurprisingly—polarizing among the ‘84 film’s fanbase.
townandcountrymag.com

Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page to Star In Netflix Heist Movie

Though Regé-Jean Page left Bridgerton, he won't be disappearing from your Netflix queue just yet. The actor, best known for his role as the Duke of Hastings in the hit Shonda Rhimes series, will be starring in an upcoming movie for the streamer. The "heist thriller" will be written and directed by Noah Hawley, the Emmy-winning creator of Fargo.
SuperHeroHype

First Ghostbusters: Afterlife Reviews Mostly Good, Mixed on Nostalgia

First Ghostbusters: Afterlife Reviews Mostly Good, Mixed on Nostalgia. Today, Sony lifted the embargo on Ghostbusters: Afterlife reviews. The movie hasn’t screened for all press (including Superhero Hype), but it screened semi-secretly at CinemaCon in August. And more recently again to junketeers. Across the board so far, the reactions seem the same with the industry trades and the more friendly junket press. The movie garners strong praise for its young cast and Jason Reitman’s direction. Yet most feel it leans a bit too heavily on nostalgic references. For some, that’s a deal-breaker; for most, not so much.
ComicBook

Halloween Kills: Producer Jason Blum and Director David Gordon Green Reveal Biggest Challenges of Rebooting the Franchise

Halloween Kills had its U.S. premiere last night at Beyond Fest in Los Angeles, and Jamie Lee Curtis surprised fans by showing up to introduce the film. When the screening ended, director David Gordon Green and producer Jason Blum took the stage for a Q&A in which they answered questions from fans. They were both asked what was most challenging thing about rebooting the beloved horror franchise.
MovieWeb

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Ecto-1 Toy Arrives with Classic Ghostbusters Glow-in-the-Dark Figures

Hasbro has just released their new series of Ghostbusters: Afterlife toys, and they do not disappoint. The Ghostbusters Plasma Series includes a wealth of fine details that fans are going to squeal about. First things first, while the series of toys include all of our new characters, they have lovingly created the classic 1984 collection featuring the original crew in how we remember them from our youth.
imdb.com

Ghostbusters Afterlife Early Buzz: A Solid Sequel That Plays It Safe

The first reviews for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" are in, and they're skewing generally positive. Directed by Jason Reitman (son of original "Ghostbusters" director Ivan Reitman), the sequel picks up in the present day with the grandchildren of Dr. Egon Spengler discovering their grandfather's collection of ghostbusting gadgets -- and putting them to good use.
wbwn.com

Bill Murray will Return to Play His Iconic Role in ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’

Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson are bringing back their iconic characters for the new Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie. Jason Reitman and Ivan Reitman are producing and directing this new film and have assured fans Bill Murray is ‘one of the joys of the movie’. Jason said, “I don’t think...
New York Post

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ review: Finally, a watchable sequel

To be known as the second best “Ghostbusters” movie was never a badge of honor. Until now. After the fantastic 1984 original, a New York comedy classic, came its dumb follow-up, “Ghostbusters II,” in which the city was attacked by angry pink slime and a talking painting. To almost quote Ray Parker Jr, it was something weird, and it didn’t look good.
