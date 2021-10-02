Ghostbusters: Afterlife director Jason Reitmen reveals how they made the perfect slime

With so much attention on Marvel's dominance of the box office following the lifting of many Covid restrictions, and the hype around the swansong of Daniel Craig's James Bond in No Time To Die, there is a small, little, almost forgotten movie coming out soon in the form of Ghostbusters: Afterlife heading our way soon. Of course, that is far from the truth, as the new instalment of 80s franchise is probably one of the most anticipated movies arriving in the next few months and just in case you needed a further little tease, Empire magazine have happily provided a couple of brand new stills from the movie that will whet your appetite.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO