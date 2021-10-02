CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Investigation finds CBP inappropriately targeted some US citizens at border

By Kristina Davis, The San Diego Union-Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO — A federal investigation found that border officials in San Diego in 2018 likely violated agency policies by placing alerts on certain U.S. citizens linked to a caravan of Central American asylum seekers — subjecting them to unnecessary inspections, causing at least one person to be denied entry into Mexico and compromising sensitive personal information by sharing it with the Mexican government.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Citizens#Cbp#Border Security#Border Patrol#Lawsuits#Central American#Mexican#Americans#Nbc 7 San Diego
