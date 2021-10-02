CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Kazmir goes on Giants’ IL, closer Jake McGee not ready to return

Cover picture for the articleI think we would all prefer that Jake enters the game when he can be 100% of himself, whether that be in the next couple of days or at a later date," Kapler said. I don't think we can think about anything other than protecting him and the club by not rushing him and making sure that when he goes out there he's at his best. One NL scout said that he wouldn't have any major concerns about McGee after missing two-plus weeks.

The Giants have activated Jake McGee from the injured list

The Giants have activated Jake McGee from the injured list Saturday, the SFGiants website reports. McGee had been on the IL since September 17 due to an oblique injury. McGee is expected to reclaim his closing job immediately. McGee has a 2.72 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, along with 31 saves in 62 appearances.
Giants place starter on IL, call up long reliever

Scott Kazmir, who recorded one out in his start against the Diamondbacks Thursday, has hit the 10-day injured list with a Grade 1 right hamstring strain. The injury will knock out Kazmir, 37, for two to three weeks, manager Gabe Kapler said. The veteran who returned to pitching after three years off and also competed in the Olympics this summer, likely won’t pitch again this season as the playoffs commence in less than a week.
Giants activate closer from IL for October run

The Giants’ closer is back, even as another has emerged. San Francisco reinstated Jake McGee off the injured list ahead of Saturday’s game against the Padres. The closer had been dealing with an oblique strain since Sept. 12. SF optioned Thairo Estrada to Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move. The...
SF Giants add Jake McGee back to bullpen, but there are no guarantees he’s the closer

Giants left-hander Jake McGee has rejoined the club in time to help the clinch potentially clinch its first division title since 2012. The Giants activated McGee from the 10-day injured list after the veteran reliever missed the last two-plus weeks with a right oblique strain. To clear a roster spot for McGee, the Giants optioned infielder Thairo Estrada to Triple-A Sacramento.
Giants reliever Jake McGee throws live batting-practice session

Jake McGee, who came off the injured list Saturday but didn’t see action in the final weekend, threw a live batting practice session Tuesday during the Giants’ workout at Oracle Park as the team evaluated his sharpness level. The left-hander, the Giants’ closer most of the season and the NL...
Gabe Kapler discusses postseason bullpen roles following Jake McGee’s return

The breakout of Camilo Doval presents a good problem for the Giants. The 24-year-old didn’t bat an eye after taking over the closer role from the injured Jake McGee during the final month of the season, hurling 16 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings in his final 15 appearances. That might seem...
Giants' McGee looks sharp as he prepares for playoff return

SAN FRANCISCO -- For four months, the Los Angeles Dodgers tried -- and failed -- to catch the Giants. It had to be incredibly frustrating, and perhaps that explains why Jake McGee's cell phone wasn't blowing up as much as he thought it might. McGee spent last season with the...
Why does Joc Pederson wear a pearl necklace during Braves games?

As Joc Pederson trotted around the bases at Miller Park after hitting a pinch-hit home run in Game 1 of the NLDS, it was impossible not to notice the pearl necklace that the Atlanta Braves outfielder was wearing. But if you thought that the 29-year-old had a heartfelt reason for...
