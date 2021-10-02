Scott Kazmir goes on Giants’ IL, closer Jake McGee not ready to return
I think we would all prefer that Jake enters the game when he can be 100% of himself, whether that be in the next couple of days or at a later date," Kapler said. I don't think we can think about anything other than protecting him and the club by not rushing him and making sure that when he goes out there he's at his best. One NL scout said that he wouldn't have any major concerns about McGee after missing two-plus weeks.www.giants365.com
Comments / 0