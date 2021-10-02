CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warm and mostly sunny weekend for NJ, rain approaches for next week

By News 12 Staff
 8 days ago

It will still feel like summer across the Garden State this weekend, but rain is coming for next week.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the middle and upper 70s.

Sunday could even reach 80.

But on and off rain is coming for Monday and Tuesday with possible risks for showers for the whole workweek.

NEXT: On and off rain for several days next week. Remaining mild.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle and upper 70s.

Tonight: A few clouds, not as cool. Highs in the uppers 50s to 60.

Sunday: Sun fades to clouds. Very mild. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Monday: On and off rain showers. Highs in the lower and middle 70s.

Tuesday: On and off rain showers. Highs in the lower and middle 70s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, possible afternoon showers. Highs in the lower to middle 70s.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

Thursday: Sun and clouds. Minimal chance of shower. Highs in the lower 70s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

