Investigation finds CBP inappropriately targeted some US citizens at border
SAN DIEGO — A federal investigation found that border officials in San Diego in 2018 likely violated agency policies by placing alerts on certain U.S. citizens linked to a caravan of Central American asylum seekers — subjecting them to unnecessary inspections, causing at least one person to be denied entry into Mexico and compromising sensitive personal information by sharing it with the Mexican government.www.thederrick.com
Comments / 0