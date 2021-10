No one really knew what to expect from Ruben Fleischer’s Venom when it opened in theaters in 2018. Sony, by that stage, had loaned its prized possession Spider-Man out to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but was still attempting to tell stories in Spidey’s adjacent world, starting with the alien symbiote that takes over Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy). Critics weren’t kind to Venom, but fans seemed to wholeheartedly embrace the tone Hardy and Fleischer were going for in their solo film, which is about to spawn a larger sequel. Listen to Tom Hardy talk about the launch of Venom in our exclusive CinemaBlend interview above.

